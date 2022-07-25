Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Holdings Decreased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $140.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $129.56 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

