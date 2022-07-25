Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Sold by MY Wealth Management Inc.

MY Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,206 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of MY Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. MY Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $516,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $75.35 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $97.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.27.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.