Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/22/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $235.00 to $240.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $267.00 to $236.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $207.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $252.00.

7/22/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $261.00.

7/22/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $232.00.

7/22/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $235.00 to $240.00.

7/15/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $218.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $254.00 to $225.00.

7/12/2022 – Union Pacific was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $232.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $272.00.

7/12/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $245.00 to $236.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

7/8/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $285.00 to $250.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $210.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/6/2022 – Union Pacific was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2022 – Union Pacific was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/27/2022 – Union Pacific is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $290.00 to $255.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Union Pacific was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $213.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.39.

Get Union Pacific Co alerts:

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 288.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 500,824 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $106,816,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 151.4% during the second quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 2,826 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.9% during the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,701 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 15.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.