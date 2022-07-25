IRadimed (IRMD) to Release Earnings on Friday

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect IRadimed to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. IRadimed had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $12.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IRadimed to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $37.05 on Monday. IRadimed has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $55.92. The firm has a market cap of $465.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.27.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IRadimed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $335,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,887,513.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 82.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of IRadimed during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 44.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 14.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 39.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

