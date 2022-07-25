IRON Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 1,976 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

IRON Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 11.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $199,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $218,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 18.2% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSA traded up $3.12 on Monday, reaching $322.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,684. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.31. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $292.32 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $314.93 and a 200-day moving average of $349.63.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The business had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $13.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.75%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.83.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

