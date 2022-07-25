IRON Financial LLC Buys New Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

IRON Financial LLC bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,908 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 1,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,081,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Stock Performance

WWD traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,490. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.48. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $586.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.26 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel G. Korte bought 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.83 per share, for a total transaction of $198,757.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,757.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,023,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 2,796 shares of company stock worth $287,428 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Woodward from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.43.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.