IRON Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

IRON Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in K. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $3,707,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Kellogg by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Kellogg by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $9,780,558.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,608,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,177,951.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $62,011,256 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kellogg Trading Up 1.2 %

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.90.

Shares of K stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,170. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.28. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $75.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.