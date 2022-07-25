IRON Financial LLC Invests $356,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

IRON Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 577,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,164,000 after acquiring an additional 132,810 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 561,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,211,000 after purchasing an additional 244,721 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 498,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,603,000 after acquiring an additional 173,403 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 495,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after purchasing an additional 27,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 447,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,310,000 after buying an additional 25,123 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJN traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $23.49. 288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,618. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.