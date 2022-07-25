IRON Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

IRON Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.42.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.2 %

MAA stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $174.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.85 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 96.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.