IRON Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

IRON Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 158.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 277,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,276,000 after purchasing an additional 170,229 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 398,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,962,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,318,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,823,000 after buying an additional 58,426 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 111.3% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.96 on Monday, hitting $93.40. 9,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.19. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.91.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.