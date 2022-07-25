IRON Financial LLC Sells 4,283 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

IRON Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,174,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,758,000 after acquiring an additional 230,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,959,000 after acquiring an additional 53,358 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 747,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,412,000 after acquiring an additional 18,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,586,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

NASDAQ:CBOE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.78. 13,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,309. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.49. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 14.46%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

