IRON Financial LLC Sells 445 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

IRON Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of IRON Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.42. 106,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,803,471. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average of $32.59.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

