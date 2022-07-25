iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,701 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,342,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,576 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 6,347,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,171 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,513,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,708 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,948,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,712,000 after acquiring an additional 528,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,700,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,001,000 after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares during the last quarter.

SHY opened at $82.86 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.94 and a twelve month high of $86.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.80 and its 200-day moving average is $83.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.079 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

