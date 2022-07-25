iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,176 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 4.8% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Brio Consultants LLC owned 0.37% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $22,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 823,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,930,000 after purchasing an additional 22,596 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.58. 3,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,384. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.38. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.76 and a 12 month high of $51.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

