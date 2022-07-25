iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,674 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF makes up about 1.0% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOR. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,269,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 93,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 52,174 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 836.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 93,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,228,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR opened at $48.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.79 and a 200 day moving average of $51.77. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $46.78 and a one year high of $57.82.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

