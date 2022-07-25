iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) is Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s Largest Position

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,459,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,459 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for 29.8% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA owned 0.56% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF worth $248,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITOT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 86,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 101,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

ITOT stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.02. 74,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,211,254. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $80.39 and a one year high of $108.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.01.

