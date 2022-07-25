iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $103.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.73. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

