iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,363 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up 2.0% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,392,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,821,000 after acquiring an additional 286,451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,414,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,498,000 after buying an additional 81,502 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,833,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,759,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 494,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,828,000 after buying an additional 352,900 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $49.22 on Monday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $65.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.07.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

