iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 30,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $39.52 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $53.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

