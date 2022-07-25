iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This is an increase from iShares Premium Money Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Stock Performance

TSE CMR traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$50.05. The company had a trading volume of 13,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,775. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$50.01. iShares Premium Money Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$49.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.06.

