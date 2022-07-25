iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,931,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,599 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.76% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $536,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $232.11. 48,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,624,412. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.97. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.97 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

