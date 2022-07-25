iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.3% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $397.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,402,512. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $392.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.34. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

