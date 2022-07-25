iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after buying an additional 2,410,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,020,759,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $398.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $392.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $423.34. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

