iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $64.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.41. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.62 and a 52-week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

