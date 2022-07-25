iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,893 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 2.5% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,887 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,575,246,000 after acquiring an additional 93,032 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after buying an additional 1,273,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,762,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,346,900,000 after buying an additional 165,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,959,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,940,000 after purchasing an additional 118,361 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.47. 154,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,076,870. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.30.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

