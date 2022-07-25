iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Lessened by Southern Capital Advisors LLC

Southern Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,413 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 5.8% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 20,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.9% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 8,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carter Financial Group INC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $255,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $97.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.30. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

