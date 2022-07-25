iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $115.93 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.01 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.16.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.