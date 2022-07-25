iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) and SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Head-To-Head Survey

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) and SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for iSun and SkyWater Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get iSun alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSun 0 0 2 0 3.00 SkyWater Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67

iSun currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 174.73%. SkyWater Technology has a consensus price target of $15.60, indicating a potential upside of 21.88%. Given iSun’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe iSun is more favorable than SkyWater Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSun $45.31 million 0.85 -$6.24 million ($0.52) -5.25 SkyWater Technology $162.85 million 3.17 -$50.70 million ($1.67) -7.66

This table compares iSun and SkyWater Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

iSun has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SkyWater Technology. SkyWater Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iSun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares iSun and SkyWater Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSun -11.35% -10.00% -6.64% SkyWater Technology -39.60% -78.19% -20.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.9% of iSun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of iSun shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 72.8% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

iSun has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SkyWater Technology has a beta of 3.45, indicating that its share price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

iSun beats SkyWater Technology on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iSun

(Get Rating)

iSun, Inc. operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iSun, Inc. in January 2021. iSun, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

About SkyWater Technology

(Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits. It serves customers operating in the computation, aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, bio-health, consumer, and industrial/internet of things industries. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for iSun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.