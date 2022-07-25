ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Shares Down 1.7%

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) shares fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 17,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ITV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Get ITV alerts:

ITV Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.