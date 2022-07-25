J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $46.49

Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.49 and last traded at $46.49, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.49.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.17.
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.
