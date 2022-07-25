Janney Capital Management LLC Acquires 783 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $13,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,384,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,908,000 after purchasing an additional 514,947 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 195,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,160,000 after purchasing an additional 28,572 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. FIG Partners upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $59.19 on Monday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.27). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

