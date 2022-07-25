Janney Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $83.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.08. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

