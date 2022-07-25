Janney Capital Management LLC Buys 222,332 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,942,756 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 222,332 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $6,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Banco Santander by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 44,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 55,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the period. 8.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander stock opened at $2.48 on Monday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.20.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 19.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a €5.00 ($5.05) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Banco Santander from €4.20 ($4.24) to €4.30 ($4.34) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($3.94) to €4.20 ($4.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.04) to €4.10 ($4.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.81.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

