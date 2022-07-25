Janney Capital Management LLC Has $3.80 Million Stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI)

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC owned about 7.11% of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,454,000.

Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PVI opened at $24.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.87. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

