Janney Capital Management LLC Has $7.73 Million Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,820 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $7,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Trading Down 17.2 %

SIVB opened at $361.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $429.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.83. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $355.37 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 35.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.34.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

