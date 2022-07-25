Janney Capital Management LLC Has $9.85 Million Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $9,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 61,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,981,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,878,000 after acquiring an additional 75,166 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 33.3% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $49.83 on Monday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.21. The company has a market capitalization of $125.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 17.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sanofi from €80.00 ($80.81) to €85.00 ($85.86) in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Sanofi from €118.00 ($119.19) to €119.00 ($120.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sanofi from €90.00 ($90.91) to €105.00 ($106.06) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($106.06) to €110.00 ($111.11) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Sanofi Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.