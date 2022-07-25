Janney Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Ulta Beauty worth $11,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.05.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $406.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $392.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.03. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.48 and a 1-year high of $438.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Articles

