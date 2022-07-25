Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 3,548 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC owned 0.88% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $10,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,989,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,508 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2,588.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 334,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,589,000 after purchasing an additional 322,434 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,398,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $16,064,000. Finally, CMC Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,657,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XHB stock opened at $62.18 on Monday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $86.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.81.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

