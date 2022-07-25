Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 422 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 1.6% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $23,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after purchasing an additional 12,733 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $1,768,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $1,225,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 25,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period.

Shares of TSM opened at $86.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $447.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $73.74 and a 1 year high of $145.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

