Janney Capital Management LLC Takes $11.15 Million Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 128,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,152,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHK. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $96,542,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,958,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,075,000 after purchasing an additional 861,997 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $54,157,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,825,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 878,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,693,000 after purchasing an additional 522,686 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ CHK opened at $89.75 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $105.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.43.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. Chesapeake Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 20.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $2.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently -62.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Joshua J. Viets bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.19 per share, for a total transaction of $127,823.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 27,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,025.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,150 shares of company stock valued at $752,048 in the last three months.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.27.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.