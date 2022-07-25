Janney Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 2.0% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $28,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $180.05 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.22.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.