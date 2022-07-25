Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.92.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JAZZ. UBS Group began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.63, for a total value of $1,137,133.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,585,868.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,260 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,133.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,585,868.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neena M. Patil sold 296 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.92, for a total value of $45,560.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,029,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,819 shares of company stock worth $8,005,702 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 80,467 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after buying an additional 26,778 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 19,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $157.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $175.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.96.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

