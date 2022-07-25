Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Merck KGaA Stock Performance
MKGAY stock opened at $38.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.36. Merck KGaA has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $42.02.
About Merck KGaA
