Jourdan Resources (CVE:JOR) Trading 13.3% Higher

Jourdan Resources Inc. (CVE:JOR – Get Rating) shares traded up 13.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 381,057 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 462,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$14.70 million and a P/E ratio of -4.69.

Jourdan Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium, molybdenum, and other mineral properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

