JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Price Target to GBX 715

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 690 ($8.25) to GBX 715 ($8.55) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 575 ($6.87) to GBX 650 ($7.77) in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 480 ($5.74) to GBX 540 ($6.46) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 589 ($7.04) to GBX 598 ($7.15) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 500 ($5.98) to GBX 540 ($6.46) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.43.

Beazley stock remained flat at $5.78 during mid-day trading on Monday. Beazley has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

