JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Target Price to GBX 185

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.27) to GBX 185 ($2.21) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

HCHDF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Hochschild Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 250 ($2.99) to GBX 200 ($2.39) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Hochschild Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $221.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCHDF opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

