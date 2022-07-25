JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stock Holdings Cut by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,255 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 109,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $11,175,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 173,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 21,572 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 107,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 18,878 shares during the last quarter.

JPST opened at $50.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.24.

