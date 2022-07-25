Kava (KAVA) Price Tops $1.74 on Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for about $1.74 or 0.00007924 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Kava has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $406.83 million and approximately $22.82 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00100311 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000567 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00018329 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00238178 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00041171 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 238,814,728 coins and its circulating supply is 233,845,978 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs.

Kava Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.