Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 20,674 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 92,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Kelso Technologies Inc develops, produces, and distributes proprietary equipment used in transportation applications in the United States and Canada. The company offers railway equipment, such as bottom outlet, pressure relief, vacuum relief, and check valves, as well as one-bolt manways, pressure cars, pressure differential parts, tank gauges, laboratory test equipment, and wheel cleaners; emergency response kits; and fueling valves.

