Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $132.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.33. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.40%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,625,387 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 851.9% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile



Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also

